Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €144.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €112.83 ($132.75).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €116.46 ($137.01) on Tuesday. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €118.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €110.26.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.