Sam R. Leno Sells 5,000 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Sam R. Leno sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,397.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LNTH opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

