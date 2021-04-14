Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Up 7,600.0% in March

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 7,600.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSEY opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

