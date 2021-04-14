Sandford D. Smith Sells 27,582 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $660,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CYTK opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,277,000 after purchasing an additional 851,128 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,181,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 582,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,111,000 after buying an additional 374,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,547,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.