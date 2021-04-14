Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s current price.

SC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Shares of SC opened at $29.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

