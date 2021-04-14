SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Short Interest Down 51.8% in March

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,041,200 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the March 15th total of 2,159,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of SNWV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. 251,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,744. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18. SANUWAVE Health has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

