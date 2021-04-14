SAP (NYSE:SAP) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SAP (NYSE:SAP) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.69-1.69 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.657-7.657 billion.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.82.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

