Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,171 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Centene by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Centene by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.68.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

