Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,479 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 72,723 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,183 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 54,380 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 172,702 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,781 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 46,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

