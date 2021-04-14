Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,035 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 36,925 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,482,000 after purchasing an additional 264,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after buying an additional 92,471 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,612 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $37,513,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,420 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after buying an additional 138,838 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,782 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 96,188 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Financial Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

Foot Locker stock opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.06. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $59.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

