Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,059 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,079 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $12,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,418,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,243,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,945,000 after buying an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,585,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,447,000 after buying an additional 134,983 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,103,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,205,000 after buying an additional 618,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

NYSE CFG opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

