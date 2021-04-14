Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 149,138 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149,138 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.58% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,849,000 after purchasing an additional 986,247 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 844,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 354,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1,159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 293,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 269,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSM opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

