Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,117,000 after purchasing an additional 262,582 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,700 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,282,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.30. 56,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,518. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average is $64.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $74.48.

