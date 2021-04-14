Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCRYY. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Scor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Commerzbank cut Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Scor stock remained flat at $$3.46 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,533. Scor has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

