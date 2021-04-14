Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 98.89% from the company’s current price.

SCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Score Media and Gaming from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Score Media and Gaming from C$1.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

TSE:SCR traded down C$0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,221. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.38. Score Media and Gaming has a 12 month low of C$3.70 and a 12 month high of C$56.70.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.54 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

