Scotiabank Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$16.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LUN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.13.

TSE LUN opened at C$13.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.68 and a twelve month high of C$15.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.12. The firm has a market cap of C$10.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

