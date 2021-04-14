Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,269 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,899,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,394,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,390,000 after buying an additional 42,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after buying an additional 765,284 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL stock opened at $86.53 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.85.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

