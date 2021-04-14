Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,176 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of AX stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

