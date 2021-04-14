Scout Investments Inc. Invests $6.78 Million in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.19% of CareDx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,992,000 after buying an additional 225,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CareDx by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,759,000 after purchasing an additional 65,135 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 851.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 867,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 784,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,088 shares in the last quarter.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 421,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,514,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,579 shares of company stock worth $5,080,873 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDNA stock opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.17 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.32.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

