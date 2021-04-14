Scully Royalty’s (SRL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $285.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SRL stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. Scully Royalty has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

