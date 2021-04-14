SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of SeaChange International worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in SeaChange International by 427.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 453,602 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 201.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 106,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.04.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. Research analysts expect that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SeaChange International Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

