SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%.

SEAC opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $65.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.81. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

