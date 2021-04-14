SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SEAS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.33.

SEAS opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.94 million. Equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,712 shares of company stock worth $844,417. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

