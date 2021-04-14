Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Upgraded to Buy by Industrial Alliance Securities

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SECYF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC assumed coverage on Secure Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

OTCMKTS SECYF opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.57.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

