SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.13.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

SEIC stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.53. 440,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,386. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.83.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795 over the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

