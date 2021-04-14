Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE SXT opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.96. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.70%.

In other news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

