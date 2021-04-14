ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Acquires $37,844.14 in Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 27,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $37,844.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 59,982 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,775.16.

On Monday, March 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 243,310 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $396,595.30.

On Thursday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 78,880 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $118,320.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 58,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00.

NASDAQ:SREV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 254,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,324. The stock has a market cap of $135.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.18.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.