Shadows Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.40 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Shadows has a market cap of $16.28 million and $1.40 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00002696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shadows has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shadows alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00064199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.14 or 0.00688674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00088470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00032242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00036191 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.