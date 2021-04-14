Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Gap Up to $28.23

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.23, but opened at $29.99. Shattuck Labs shares last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 715 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STTK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shattuck Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.63.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $45,082,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $16,202,000.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

