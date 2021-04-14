Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for JTC (LON:JTC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on JTC from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 765 ($9.99) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of JTC stock opened at GBX 626 ($8.18) on Tuesday. JTC has a 12-month low of GBX 399 ($5.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 674 ($8.81). The company has a market cap of £766.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 632.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 576.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38.

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

