Short Interest in 1PM Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPMZ) Declines By 97.8%

1PM Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPMZ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the March 15th total of 230,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,840,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OPMZ traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,814,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,217,984. 1PM Industries has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

1PM Industries Company Profile

1PM Industries, Inc focuses on the sale and distribution of medical marijuana under the brand Von Baron Farms. It sells products, including its pancake and waffle batter. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

