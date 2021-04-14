Short Interest in Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Drops By 63.8%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the March 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.8 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aalberts in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aalberts in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Aalberts alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AALBF opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. Aalberts has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.71.

About Aalberts

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.