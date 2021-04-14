Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Drops By 57.1%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEPTF remained flat at $$1.30 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

