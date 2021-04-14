Short Interest in BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Declines By 97.3%

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BGMD stock remained flat at $$0.10 on Wednesday. 128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,150. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. BG Medicine has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.24.

BG Medicine Company Profile

BG Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke.

