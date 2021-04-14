Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Decreases By 82.2%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other CF Bankshares news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,376.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFBK stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $104.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.72.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. Analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

