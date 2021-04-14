Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Grows By 900.0%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRYY remained flat at $$30.00 on Wednesday. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estae properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

