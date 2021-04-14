Short Interest in Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Decreases By 72.2%

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CELP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 40,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,286. Cypress Environmental Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 million, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Cypress Environmental Partners alerts:

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $37.78 million for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, analysts expect that Cypress Environmental Partners will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.