Short Interest in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Rises By 800.0%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:DSEEY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.39. 1,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.76. Daiwa Securities Group has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

