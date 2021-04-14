Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Rises By 500.0%

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DTF stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. 118,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,688. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. DTF Tax-Free Income has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

