Short Interest in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Decreases By 57.1%

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:EMCF remained flat at $$28.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75. Emclaire Financial has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

