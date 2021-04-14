Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Grows By 23,500.0%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 23,500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,038,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTMDF opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Fortune Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

Get Fortune Minerals alerts:

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project, which covering an area of approximately 4,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.