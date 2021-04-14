Short Interest in Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Increases By 200.0%

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GROUF remained flat at $$14.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. Grafton Group has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

