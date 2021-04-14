Short Interest in Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Grows By 531.7%

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 531.7% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.5 days.

GEAHF stock remained flat at $$3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Great Eagle has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

