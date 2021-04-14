Short Interest in H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Decreases By 51.8%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the March 15th total of 289,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRUFF traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. 459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $12.23.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

