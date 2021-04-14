Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Expands By 166.7%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 843,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after buying an additional 36,866 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,383,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period.

GNMA stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $50.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,518. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $52.01.

