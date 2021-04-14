Short Interest in Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Drops By 68.2%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Lojas Renner stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,440. Lojas Renner has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81.

Separately, Santander downgraded Lojas Renner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail trading of clothing, sports products, shoes, accessories, and perfumery in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It is involved in the retail sale of fashion garment for women, men, and children; cosmetics and watches; footwear; home and decoration products; and domestic appliances, towels, and linen.

