Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Decreases By 97.9%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,616. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $17.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

