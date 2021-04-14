Short Interest in Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Decreases By 92.1%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the March 15th total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

PDRDY stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 58,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,679. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

