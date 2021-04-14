Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Decreases By 87.5%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PEMIF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 47,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. Pure Energy Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

