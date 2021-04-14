Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Declines By 69.6%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SFRGY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04.

SFRGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

